James Gunn Teases Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Production With New Fluffy Image

Production for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 appears to be nigh at hand if the writer-director’s Twitter is any indication.

And it looks as if the offices where he works are a pet-friendly environment as well, as we’re getting this latest update from a post Gunn made showcasing the production office dog, called River. Check out the post below:

River, our production office dog, in the arms of costume designer Judianna Makovsky, during a production meeting on #GotGVol3 as production quickly approaches. pic.twitter.com/HjtrGL0vx4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 2, 2021

As you can see in the above post, aside from breaking up the drudgery of our day-to-day with a cute pupper post, Gunn also indicated the pic featuring costume designer Judianna Makovsky was taken during a production meeting for the film “as production quickly approaches.”

This is good news for fans, who have lapped up a steady I.V. drip of Guardians 3 teases from Gunn’s Twitter over the last few months. Many of us have been eager to hear production news that the movie is indeed underway being filmed.

In case you’re not familiar, Guardians of the Galaxy is the Marvel film franchise centering on the space adventures of Peter Quill, who was introduced to us in the first film as a seemingly normal boy that gets abducted from Earth by a group of Ravagers, a group of aliens who scheme around the galaxy to collect treasures and other organized crime.

Quill grows up to become Star Lord, played by Chris Pratt, a reluctant rogue-turned-hero who protects the galaxy by teaming up with other outcasts, like Thanos’ daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), the sentient raccoon Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and the tree-like Groot (Vin Diesel).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023.