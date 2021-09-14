James Gunn Teases Possibility Of The Suicide Squad Cast Members Appearing In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn has quickly cemented himself as one of the best directors in the Suphero movie genre, directing massive hits within both major franchises Marvel and DC. With their obvious differences, Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy both boast that unique Gunn flare.

With production on Guardians of The Galaxy vol. 3 in early stages fans are curious which actors we could see enter the universe through the film. Gunn is notorious for using the same actors in his films and is no stranger to bringing a Marvel star over to DC and vice versa, it seems this upcoming sequel will be no different.

That is a distinct possibility. https://t.co/UrFRaGyd6w — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2021

After the question was posed by a fan on social media Gunn responded confirming that there is a very good chance a The Suicide Squad actor could appear in some way during Guardians 3.

Again, this should come as no real shock given that Gunn has done this in the past, but it’s always fun for fans to pick out familiar faces. During the Suicide Squad, both Michael Rooker and Pom Klementieff were part of the cast following past appearances in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Along with them, Nathan Fillion appeared in the new DC hit also after taking part in multiple of Gunn’s projects.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 won’t be hitting theatres until 2023 so fans will have plenty of time to theorize which The Suicide Squad cast members could be appearing in the film.