Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been trending on Twitter today as fans celebrate the 2016 film, which acted as an immediate prequel to the original trilogy. The film, directed by Gareth Edwards, received the praise of another director, James Gunn, who is no stranger to directing a rogue bunch traveling through space trying to save the galaxy. After seeing fans praising Rogue One on the social platform, the Guardians of the Galaxy director jumped on board the bandwagon to show his respect for the film, saying “I don’t know why Rogue One is trending, but I’m glad it is, as it’s the most underrated Star Wars anything.”

I don't know why Rogue One is trending, but I'm glad it is, as it's the most underrated Star Wars anything. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2022

Though an immediate prequel, Rogue One was a standalone film within the Star Wars universe and was well-received when it was released and is obviously still rated highly today. The film did phenomenally well, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and receiving two Academy Awards for its sound mixing and visual effects. It is considered one of the best-looking films in the franchise, with epic battle scenes and a mix of practical effects as well as more modern visual effects. It makes sense as the cinematographer was Greig Fraser, whose recent films include Dune and The Batman, with the former earning him an Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

For the fans on Twitter, it would seem that it’s the characters that they hold dear; they aren’t Jedi, they aren’t the Skywalkers or Palpatines, nor can they use the force or wield lightsabers, they are the ordinary people behind a rebellion fighting for what they hold dear and sacrificing for it in the end. The whole tone of the movie is less moralistically black and white and shows the gray areas where sometimes good people do bad things and bad people can be capable of doing good.

One of the reasons why the film is trending is that one of the characters, Cassian Andor, is getting his own series on Disney Plus, which will follow the character five years prior to the events of Rogue One.

This fan is looking forward to seeing his character back on the screen.

Everytime I see Cassian, I remember Jyn and how heart breaking their hug was at Rogue One.



Then again, I'll never get tired of saying this. Rogue One is one of the best Star wars movies I've watched. It's the Powerless people making a difference. https://t.co/I6UPBWULs4 — Jax in his "Ang Blooming mo!" Puyat era (@thejaxgonzales) April 7, 2022

This Twitter user thinks that the recognition the film is receiving today is fully deserved.

Rogue One is trending, as it should. It is the best Star Wars movie ever made. pic.twitter.com/z9QM0nK2Dt — TheRabbit (@RabbitSkwad) April 7, 2022

Fans share beautiful screenshots taken from the film.

Have you appreciated Rogue One today? pic.twitter.com/EAKx1kqG2h — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 3, 2022

And many think that the final 10 minutes of the film, namely the return of Darth Vader to the big screen, made the whole movie worth it.

Rogue One is best looking out of the 4K Star Wars. Good movie. So fucking grateful to have a home theater at home. I’m a giant child pic.twitter.com/T3EtQJFDny — 49ers EthanTaj (@taj_ethan49ers) April 4, 2022

You can catch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Disney Plus right now.