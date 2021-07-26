James Gunn Wants A Harley Quinn And Groot Team-Up Movie

Marvel and DC have crossed over and faced off several times in comic book history, but the chances of it ever happening on the big screen are slim to say the least. Hypothetically, if something like Avengers vs. Justice League were to happen, then it would stand a good chance of becoming the highest-grossing movie ever made, but the respective production companies and their studio owners don’t seem keen in the slightest.

That hasn’t stopped James Gunn from testing the waters, though, after the filmmaker admitted he’d spoken to the top brass at both Marvel and DC about the crossover to end all crossovers. In a new interview, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director even revealed his two preferred candidates, and it’s unsurprisingly a pair of characters he’s more than familiar with.

“I would really be happy to do a Harley Quinn and Groot movie, that would be exciting for me. Not only have I thought about that, but I’ve actually talked about that to the heads of both Marvel and DC. They know everybody’s open to everything, but whether anything would ever happen, who knows?”

Nine times out of ten, every outfit in Hollywood would leap at the mere thought of a big budget buddy blockbuster starring Margot Robbie and Vin Diesel, but given the legal, contractual and legal nightmares that would come with trying to get the former Harleen Quinzell and an intergalactic sentient tree into the same movie, neither Marvel Studios or DC Films would be willing to bite.

The two couldn’t be more different, and it would definitely be something to behold the fast-talking loose canon paired up with an alien who only speaks the same three words, presenting plenty of opportunity for both laughs and action. Robbie says she’s taking a break from Harley Quinn after The Suicide Squad, and we’ll see what the future holds for Groot after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but a team-up surely won’t be on the agenda for mismatched duo.