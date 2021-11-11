James Gunn Wants To Play This Obscure Villain In Spider-Man: No Way Home

If the rumors are true, then it seems that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be featuring just about every character under the sun. We know for sure that it’ll find Tom Holland’s Peter Parker facing off against some iconic multiversal villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Plus it’s strongly believed that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are returning as well. On a slightly less plausible level, Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst have also been linked to the threequel.

But did one Marvel filmmaker just confirm that he’ll likewise be cameoing in No Way Home in the role of an obscure comic book villain? No, no he did not.

One MCU fan noted that both Andrew Garfield and James Gunn were trending on Twitter, leading them to joke that this must mean the Guardians of the Galaxy director is also in the movie. Gunn responded by revealing who he’d like to portray. “Fingers crossed I’m playing Typeface,” he replied, sharing a comics page to remind folks of this little-remembered character.

As the panels Gunn shared make clear, Typeface⏤whose real name is Gordon Thomas⏤is a D-list villain whose gimmick is that he paints letters on his face, as well as often speaking in literary quotations. It’s fair to say that he’s one of the least likely antagonists to join the Sinister Six in the upcoming flick, but it sounds like the character would receive a big screen appearance soon if Gunn had his way. That’s no surprise given how much the director loves adapting obscure, unloved characters and turning them into fan favorites. His recent DC movie, The Suicide Squad, was a prime example of that.

By the way, if you’re feeling conspiratorial, Gunn’s response to this tweet could be interpreted as a subtle confirmation that he secretly knows Garfield actually is in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Note that he doesn’t correct the fan’s assumption that this is the case. Hey, we have to cling to every scrap of evidence we can until Marvel and/or Sony finally makes it official.