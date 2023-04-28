James Gunn’s arch-nemesis blasts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for its ‘out of control’ nepotism

Are you even watching a project written, directed, and/or produced by James Gunn if there aren’t at least a handful of his closest friends and regular collaborators involved? The answer is a firm no, and the filmmaker’s arch-nemesis isn’t happy about it.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 creator being accused of playing favorites and indulging in rampant nepotism is hardly a new development; in fact, it’s one that’s been dogging him for years and has been weaponized on many occasions by his most vocal and ardent of detractors.

However, noted enemy Grace Randolph has found the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest installment to be the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back, outlining that Gunn’s insistence on shoehorning his nearest and dearest into almost everything that he does is having an adverse effect on the quality of the final product.

Why did I mention “friends & family”?



Because I believe if #JamesGunn stopped doing that



& pulled back on the sophomore humor



He could honestly level up to be one of the greatest big budget directors not just working today but of all time.



He’s gotten that good. pic.twitter.com/VynxqU9OpA — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 28, 2023

I think his wife Jennifer Holland in every movie he does at this point is distracting — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 28, 2023

Even if we exclude the core cast who were always going to factor into Vol. 3 in one way or another, the final adventure for the MCU’s iconic band of intergalactic misfits was destined to see its writer and director rope in those he holds close to his heart in order to provide the most fitting goodbye on both a personal and professional level, but it’s left Randolph dismayed.

Obviously, there’s no love lost between the two given their long-running battle on social media that’s spilled over into the spotlight once or twice before, but we’re very curious to see how those familiar with Gunn’s repertory react to the abundance of surprise guests.