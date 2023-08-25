James Gunn’s nightmare fan cast for Batman’s rogues just got its Joker

James Gunn is shooting down one speculated cast for his upcoming Batman: The Brave and the Bold as part of the rebooted DC Universe, and it’s frankly a sigh of relief that he rejected it. However, we may have dodged a bullet with this one, but that did not stop Batman’s rogue’s gallery from getting its Joker to top them off.

After various mugshots of former President Donald Trump associates as Batman villains, which garnered attention online, Gunn shared his thoughts on the matter in a Threads post. He humorously referred to it as the worst fan-cast he’s ever seen.

The collage of images, which features Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Gulliani in dead center as The Penguin, hit the social media website just hours before the former President himself got his own mugshot released to the public.

BREAKING: Fulton County releases a mug shot following former President Donald Trump's fourth arrest this year https://t.co/3fQ12Kwd19 pic.twitter.com/hEHCVPT6U2 — CNN (@CNN) August 25, 2023

Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail Thursday night on “state charges that he conspired to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia,” according to CNBC.

We don’t need to spell out who would likely be cast as the Crown Prince of Crime if you draw this meme to its logical conclusion. However, we trust Gunn never to make this unholy casting choice a reality.

We can look forward to the eventual release of Batman: The Brave and the Bold at some point in the future, the Gunn-produced film that has already landed The Flash director Andy Muscietti to helm it.