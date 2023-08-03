James Gunn’s solution of a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ mystery probably didn’t need to be said

Whilst James Gunn’s films are often creative visually and narrative wise, it turns out that creativity doesn’t extend to the naming process, as one fan recently discovered.

There were a lot of cool creatures with wacky designs featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with all the animal hybrids created by the High Evolutionary leaving us floored. That being said, the average viewer probably didn’t think twice about them or what their names might have been. However, one fan just had to know more about the weird looking characters, so they decided to ask the director outright.

The creature in question looks to be a cross between an octopus and a hyena. It is the leader of the Hell Spawn, a race created by the High Evolutionary to protect his research. But monstrous leader doesn’t really have a massive part to play in the story being killed quite easily by Gamora. Regardless, it’s clearly made an impression on some viewers.

So what could this hybrid monster possibly be called? Well, as it turns out, it has a pretty obvious and kind of lame name: Octo-Hyena. Pretty certain the person who posed that question to Gunn was the only one interested enough to know the answer, but still, it was nice of the director to take the time and give us this wonderful piece of information.

The real question is when will Octo-Hyena get their own spin-off movie? We already know there’s at least one person who will go and see it, and to be honest, I’m starting to warm to the character too. I guess we also have to give the name some points for honesty? I mean, that is definitely an Octo-Hyena if I ever saw one.