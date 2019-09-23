Here’s How James McAvoy Could Look As The Riddler In The Batman

Robert Pattinson is set to star as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but to date no other names have been officially announced as part of the cast. The thinking is, though, that Pattison’s Dark Knight will have to face off against at least half a dozen villains in the movie, so naturally, fans have been busy choosing their own perfect castings for the core members of Batman’s rogues gallery.

Enter the Riddler. In some new digital artwork from Instagram user Jaxsonderr, X-Men star James McAvoy has been dressed up as Edward Nygma, complete with top hat, question mark cane and matching shirt sleeves. The fan presumably got the idea from McAvoy himself putting his name forward to play the foe in the DC universe. But do you think he looks the part? Check out the gallery down below and see what you think.

What’s interesting about this is that recent reports actually point to one of McAvoy’s X-Men co-stars being in the running for the Riddler instead. Nicholas Hoult is known to have been the second choice for Batman after Pattinson, but it’s thought that Reeves had been considering him for one of the villain roles as well. We’ve heard that both Penguin and Riddler are possibilities, but the Beast actor definitely has more of the classic Prince of Puzzles look about him.

Apart from Oswald Cobblepot and Nygma, other villains linked to The Batman include Catwoman, Scarecrow and Two-Face. Kevin Smith has also recently shared that he believes Reeves is basing his movie off The Long Halloween, the seminal comic book that features a roll call of bad guys as the Caped Crusader investigates a series of murders. So, a plot similar to this could be how there’ll be room for so many supervillains in a single film.

In any case, we’ll find out for sure quite soon, as The Batman is expected to start shooting next year before hitting cinemas on June 25th, 2021.