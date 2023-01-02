James Wan offers an update on the future of ‘The Conjuring’ franchise

Fans of the most famous horror movie franchise of all time, The Conjuring, will be delighted to know that the fourth entry in the series is humming along and will be completed at some point in the near-ish future. As for whether the series will continue after that remains to be seen.

Franchise director James Wan recently spoke with Collider about the status of the movie and where it’s at in development. This movie follows 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which helped the series reach over $2 billion in total global box office. Not too shabby!

Wan, whose robot horror movie M3GAN releases soon, said he wanted to make sure that he got the latest entry of The Conjuring right.

“Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

Does this mean the end of The Conjuring series in general? According to Wan: “We never know. You never know. We’ll see.” This probably means that if it’s as successful as the last three there’s probably going to be another one. Why stop making movies that people love and go to see?

As for specifics about the sequel, looks like Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as the Warrens. That’s about all we know right now. We’ll keep you posted on this one.