James Wan’s Malignant Has Left The Internet Speechless

Let’s get the spoiler warning out of the way first, because you can’t breathe a word about the plot of James Wan’s Malignant without giving away some huge revelations, and the movie only hit theaters and HBO Max today. If you’re reading on, then you too may be wondering what the hell you just watched.

The vague plot synopsis about the terrifying visions experienced by Annabelle Wallis’ Maddie being real kept things suitably vague, but nobody could be prepared for what was about to follow. Without a doubt, Malignant is going to go down in the history books as one of the craziest horror movies to come out of the Hollywood studio system in forever.

Midway through the narrative, we discover that Maddie is indeed responsible for everything that’s going on, but not in the way you might think. Her imaginary friend Gabriel hasn’t taken over her mind, but is in fact a long-dormant parasitic twin with its own face that was pressed inside her goddam skull during a childhood procedure.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet has been rendered speechless by what Malignant turned out to be, which is, in essence, an R-rated horror version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, with Maddie filling the Professor Quirrell role.

#Malignant is absolutely insane and completely unpredictable. It’s also one of the first modern horror films I’ve seen in years that fully embraces 🙌🏻CAMP🙌🏻, which I thought was a long-dead art. More like this, please. pic.twitter.com/ypoJA78uOj — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) September 10, 2021

My full review will hit tomorrow night but what I will say for now is that James Wan’s #Malignant is absolutely B O N K E R S & might be my favorite thing he’s done since INSIDIOUS. I’m so excited to see people’s reactions this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZoDMlCVALJ — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) September 8, 2021

MALIGNANT is unpredictable, terrifying & possibly the goriest film James Wan has made yet. Pays homage to giallo films & creates some insanely wild, technically proficient set pieces that look & sound outstanding. Just when I thought I had this figured out, it kept shocking me! pic.twitter.com/CrXYdBlIv0 — Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 10, 2021

MALIGNANT is wild. Just big, weird stuff, man. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 10, 2021

Here’s my #Malignant emoji review



Embargo lifts 1am EST pic.twitter.com/qaG2eEqYaY — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 10, 2021

Malignant's third act is so audaciously stupid and awesome that it had me laughing like a maniac. Had the time of my life with that film. — Liam (@WakeInShite) September 10, 2021

Malignant Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Watching a gruesome monster murder its way through an entire holding cell back-to-front with Annabelle Wallis’ face limply lolling around in the foreground was a development that sounds like the result of an intense, and possibly hallucinogenic, fever dream. Instead, it’s a real thing that actually happened, and it’s going to take audiences a while to recover from Malignant.