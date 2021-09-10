James Wan’s Malignant Has Left The Internet Speechless
Let’s get the spoiler warning out of the way first, because you can’t breathe a word about the plot of James Wan’s Malignant without giving away some huge revelations, and the movie only hit theaters and HBO Max today. If you’re reading on, then you too may be wondering what the hell you just watched.
The vague plot synopsis about the terrifying visions experienced by Annabelle Wallis’ Maddie being real kept things suitably vague, but nobody could be prepared for what was about to follow. Without a doubt, Malignant is going to go down in the history books as one of the craziest horror movies to come out of the Hollywood studio system in forever.
Midway through the narrative, we discover that Maddie is indeed responsible for everything that’s going on, but not in the way you might think. Her imaginary friend Gabriel hasn’t taken over her mind, but is in fact a long-dormant parasitic twin with its own face that was pressed inside her goddam skull during a childhood procedure.
As you can see from the reactions below, the internet has been rendered speechless by what Malignant turned out to be, which is, in essence, an R-rated horror version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, with Maddie filling the Professor Quirrell role.
Watching a gruesome monster murder its way through an entire holding cell back-to-front with Annabelle Wallis’ face limply lolling around in the foreground was a development that sounds like the result of an intense, and possibly hallucinogenic, fever dream. Instead, it’s a real thing that actually happened, and it’s going to take audiences a while to recover from Malignant.