Jamie Foxx Reportedly Eyed For X-Men Role In MCU

Jamie Foxx is no stranger to brief flirtations with the superhero genre having played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and remained attached to the title role in the Spawn reboot despite the project having endured several setbacks already, with the Academy Award winner also soon to be seen in Netflix’s Project Power.

However, despite reportedly being under consideration several times in the past for various parts, he’s yet to be afforded the opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the franchise’s scope and scale expanding exponentially thanks to both the upcoming roster of Disney Plus shows and introductions of big-name characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four though, the MCU’s ensemble is only set to grow larger over the coming years.

While the X-Men aren’t expected to get their own standalone movie for a while yet, the seeds for the mutant team’s first outing could be sown a lot sooner than that, with the rumor mill going into overdrive about potential cameo appearances spread across Phase Four. One of the smartest things Marvel could do is utilize characters that were never seen or used to their full potential in the Fox movies, and we’ve now heard that the studio are eying Foxx to do just that.

Disney Artist Shares Concept Art For The X-Men In The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2, and an ArrowÂ spinoff is in development, both of which were correct – Marvel are said to be eying the Collateral star for Bishop. Omar Sy previously played the role in Fox’s Days of Future Past, but his appearance was limited to the movie’s dystopian scenes, and he was technically erased from the timeline at the end of the movie anyway.

Bishop has remained a fan favorite among X-Men fans ever since he first appeared in 1991, and while nothing is set in stone just yet, Jamie Foxx would nonetheless be a solid choice to play the character in the impending reboot. After all, he’s been linked to numerous MCU roles in the past and it’s about time he got his chance to join the franchise.