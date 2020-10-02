Jamie Foxx Reportedly Still Eyed For X-Men Role Despite Electro Return

A few months ago, we brought you the news that Jamie Foxx was reportedly on Marvel’s wish list for the studio’s X-Men reboot, with the 52 year-old being eyed to play Bishop. A fan favorite character, the mutant was never given a fair shake of the stick on the big screen, having been briefly glimpsed in Days of Future Past portrayed by Omar Sy, who didn’t have a whole lot to do in the film.

Yesterday’s announcement that Foxx would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe looked to have ruled him out of the running for the X-Men role, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that initially told us Disney were developing sequels to Aladdin and The Lion King before either was confirmed – that the actor’s impending return hasn’t definitively ended his chances of suiting up as a mutant.

Disney Artist Shares Concept Art For The X-Men In The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel, because Foxx is reprising his role from Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, it’ll be firmly established that Spider-Man 3‘s Electro hails from an alternate reality as the MCU goes all in on the multiverse. The Project Power star is likely only going to stick around for one movie, then, which would technically free him up to join the X-Men under another guise given that the mutants will be a part of the main timeline but his Electro won’t.

Besides, Gemma Chan has already played both Captain Marvel‘s Minn-Erva and Eternals‘ Sersi, so there’s definitely a precedent before you even consider that the likes of Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Michael B. Jordan, Ray Stevenson and Idris Elba have all portrayed at least one other comic book character outside of the MCU as well. As such, if Spider-Man 3‘s Electro is indeed the Sony version that technically exists in a separate continuity, then there’s no reason why Foxx couldn’t go on to play one of Marvel Studios’ X-Men, too.