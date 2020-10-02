Jamie Foxx’s Electro Will Reportedly Be The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Version

We knew that WandaVision would introduce the concept of the multiverse into Marvel’s shared mythology and that the events of the upcoming Disney Plus exclusive are set to tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but few people could have predicted that the franchise’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger would also end up getting involved.

The news that Jamie Foxx will be back as Electro in Spider-Man 3 is both entirely unexpected and incredibly exciting, because it indicates that the implications of the multiverse are going to reach even further than first thought. Of course, there’s been some speculation that the Project Power star could be portraying an entirely new version of the character, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel were in the works before either was officially announced – that he’s definitely playing The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Max Dillon. Which isn’t too surprising to hear.

After all, it wouldn’t make any sense if Spider-Man 3 brought back the same actor to play the same character and never mentioned it, especially when the series has so far relied on villains that have never been seen in live-action before. Foxx’s return also makes it clear that Peter Parker’s next adventure is going to be directly affected by the events of WandaVision now that someone from Sony’s abandoned Spidey franchise has been added into the mix.

As a prequel, Black Widow won’t be impacted by the multiverse, and as cosmic and mystical origin stories, respectively, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are better off standing on their own merits. But as the first big screen sequel to follow WandaVision, Spider-Man 3 is the most obvious candidate to continue building on the MCU embracing the concept of alternate realities and it looks to be going all in on the idea.