The minds behind Daniel Radcliffe’s farting corpse are back, and they’re in the multiverse. The directing duo known as Daniels follows 2016’s Swiss Army Man with A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once. EW has just released a new batch of photos that show the many different versions of Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis in this wild science fiction action film.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is about “an aging Chinese immigrant [who] is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.” This movie will see Yeoh as different versions of herself as she gets transported throughout the multiverse. One of those universes, apparently, will be one where both Curtis and Yeoh have hotdogs for fingers.

Curtis said Yeoh was the “entire reason” she agreed to do the movie. “She was the first three, four boxes checked. You get to fight with Michelle Yeoh. Check. You get to fall in love with Michelle Yeoh. Check. You get to do a mating dance with hot dog fingers. Check!”

The directing pair, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, got their start directing visually stunning yet equally absurd music videos like DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down For What” and Foster The People’s “Houdini.”

On the inspiration for the characters in this movie, Kwan had this to say:



“My mom’s side came from Taiwan, and my father’s side came out of Hong Kong, came to New York City, and they started a laundromat. Growing up, I would go visit my grandfather in the laundromat all the time. So, yes, it very much became an autobiographical movie, even though it’s about the multiverse.”

The film also stars James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu, and Harry Shum Jr. Everything Everywhere All At Once is set to release on March 25th. You can check out the trailer above.