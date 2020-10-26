Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a long history of heart trouble. Back in 1997, he hit the headlines when he underwent a pulmonary valve replacement to correct a congenital disorder. In 2018, he then had a second successful surgery to replace that worn out valve and went under the knife last week to have a new aortic valve installed at the Cleveland Clinic.

Heart surgery is a big deal for anyone, even if you’re as famously tough as the 73-year-old action movie icon, who reportedly said “I’ll be back” as he was rolled into the OR, but fortunately, the operation was a complete success and Arnie is recovering quickly. He posted a tweet showing himself giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed and was pictured walking around the streets of Cleveland, as you can see below.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

Fans and friends have been inundating him with well wishes, but one of the most touching came from his True Lies co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who said:

You have a big heart muscle @Schwarzenegger Heal and get back to helping the world one rep at a time! pic.twitter.com/FugqxKyp0y — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 24, 2020

True Lies is an excellent movie and the pair had real on-screen chemistry with one another. Though they haven’t shared a scene since, they’ve still remained friends, with Curtis posting a picture of their reunion last year. She explained that Schwarzenegger “still takes her breath away” and that they’re both “older, wiser but still our essential selves.”

The actress certainly is, as her decades-long battle against Michael Myers is set to continue when she reprises the role of Laurie Strode once again in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. If COVID-19 hadn’t come along, we’d be enjoying the former right now, but sadly, we have a whole year to wait until its delayed October 15th, 2021 release date (Halloween Ends will follow in October 2022).

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger is set to make a big splash in a new TV show by Scorpion creator Nick Santora. Details are thin on the ground, but it seems to be a spy adventure about a father/daughter team.

Personally, I’d love to see Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis on screen together again, though it seems very unlikely that James Cameron could be pried away from the forests of Pandora to get involved.