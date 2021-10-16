Jamie Lee Curtis Doesn’t Think Halloween Franchise Can Be Satisfying Without Laurie And Michael Myers

With Halloween Kills making its world premiere in theaters across the globe and households via Peacock, fans are tuning in to see what turmoil and chaos is next for Michael Myers.

Of course, after watching 2018’s Halloween, we all had a pretty good idea that that next turn of chaos would lead him right back to Laurie Strode. After all, she did try to kill him in a fiery blaze, and he is going to want revenge.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Strode is a central figure within the Halloween film franchise, and she knows what makes Myers tick more than anyone else.

So, of course, her opinion is highly valued regarding his story and what the future holds for the masked slasher.

When Variety asked if Halloween could exist without the bond between Laurie and Michael, Curtis had this to say about the heart of the films.

“No, no, no. It’s the dance. The dance is between Laurie and Michael. Don’t think it would be satisfying, but maybe I’m just being romantic and protective.”

The dance is something fans can’t get enough of, and hopefully — they won’t have to. We’ve still got Halloween Ends to look forward to, and hopefully, a lot of story after that.

Curtis has every right to be romantic and protective of the role she’s played in Myers’ life and the storyline as a whole. Laurie Strode is a central part of the killer’s life, a key element in his rage, and the one person he can’t seem to let go of.

Halloween Kills is in theaters and streaming on Peacock now, and you won’t want to miss it.