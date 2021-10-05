Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Plastic Surgery, Social Media, Drug Addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis has been a force in Hollywood from the very beginning when she made her film debut in the 1978 horror classic Halloween. Since then, she has gone on to star in numerous movies, such as True Lies, A Fish Called Wanda, and more recently, Knives Out.

Despite the success, Curtis reiterated in an interview with Fast Company that she dislikes plastic surgery because it led to a decade-long addiction to the painkilling drug Vicodin and because it has an adverse effect on younger people.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now,” Curtis said. “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Curtis previously said in an interview with Variety that she had undergone a “routine” surgery to remove puffiness around her eyes after a cameraman made a remark that he would not shoot Curtis on a particular day because her eyes were puffy. After the surgery, Curtis received Vicodin to deal with the pain, although she said the drugs were unnecessary since she was not in much pain. She ultimately was addicted to the drug for about 10 years.

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Battered And Bruised In Halloween Kills BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Curtis also discussed the effect social media can have on a person’s mental health, and that she has decided to separate herself from social media platforms in most instances besides activism or business opportunities.

“I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer. I never read one comment. I believe I can do my job and have a private life. I believe in the separation of church and state. I believe that I do not owe anybody anything once I’ve done my work,” Curtis said.

Halloween Kills, another installment in the film series that helped jumpstart Jamie Lee Curtis’ career, arrives in theaters on Oct. 15.