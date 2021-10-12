Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Throwback Pic Of Her In Michael Myers’ Mask

Jamie Lee Curtis gave fans a treat on October 10th by sharing ten behind-the-scenes images from the Halloween franchise.

In honor of the upcoming film Halloween Kills, released this Friday, Lee went down memory lane by uploading her Halloween journey, spanning over 40 years. But the best photo of all had to be of her in the icon Michael Myers mask which fans have been absolutely adoring.

Curtis’s film debut occurred in 1978 after the star was cast as Laurie Strode in Halloween. In the movie, which followed the life of serial killer Michael Myers, Curtis portrayed the younger sister of Myers. The actress would later reprise her role in Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween Resurrection (2002), and the 2018 reboot Halloween.

In the forthcoming installment of Halloween, Curtis’s character plans to face Myers after escaping her burning house and beginning his killing spree again. The film also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton’s Frank Hawkins, Nick Castle, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Thomas Mann, Scott McArthur, Dylan Arnold, Charles Cyphers, Robert Longstreet, Niko El Santo Zavero, James Jude Courtney, Omar J. Dorsey, Nancy Stephens, Jibrail Nantambu and Brian F. Durkin.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to be released in theaters and the Peacock streaming app on October 15th.