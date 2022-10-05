Jamie Lee Curtis teases even more ‘Halloween’ movies to come after it ‘ends’

Despite its billing as the end of the Halloween saga, Jamie Lee Curtis has teased the franchise having more legs in it after Halloween Ends.

The recent trilogy of Halloween films which are set to finally crescendo into a proper ending with Halloween Ends looks set to be hoodwinking us all. The last film Halloween Kills got battered by critics for its overall lack of quality and failure to add anything new to the franchise, but gave some hope to us all when we learnt the sequel would be titled Ends.

But there’s nothing good and pure in this world, as Curtis says there’s a “never say never” approach to milking out more content from one of horror’s first franchises. In discussion with SFX, she said she never considered doing the 2018 reboot, so she couldn’t rule out coming back for yet another version.

“The last thing I thought five years ago that I would be doing would be a Halloween movie […] I have a creative life now, because of the Halloween movie, and the success. I now have a partnership with Jason Blum at Blumhouse, I have a production company, I’ve written a horror film that I will direct, I am producing television series, I am buying books. All of that was the last thing I thought I would be doing five years ago. So to say never is stupid.”

Financially, Halloween is far from hitting the trough of despair. Halloween Kills saw an excellent box office run grossing $131 million from a budget of $20 million but as mentioned, saw a less than impressive critics score. At 39 percent it’s not the worst reviewed film in the series on Rotten Tomatoes, but still a far cry from the heights of John Carpenter’s original.

Halloween Ends is set for a cinematic debut on Oct. 14, with expectations high among the hardcore.