Jamie Lee Curtis Wants To Play This Iconic Character In The New Exorcist Trilogy

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly the next part she wants to play.

The actress, highly recognizable for her role in the Halloween franchise, stated she would love to portray the demon that possesses Linda Blair’s character Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist reboot. The voice of the demon Pazuzu in the 1973 horror was Mercedes McCambridge.

The Exorcist is a film about a mother, Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), seeking help from two priests after her 12-year-old daughter Regan (Blair) gets possessed by a mysterious spirit. David Gordon Green is set to revive the entire franchise, which contains five films. Green is the same filmmaker that rebooted the Halloween series.

In the interview, Curtis recounted when she first viewed the 1973 horror and how it made her feel.

“I’m brave, but I am afraid of scary things. When I was 15, my parents [legendary actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis] screened The Exorcist, and my friends teased me the next day because I was so freaked out. I loathe being scared by scary movies.”

The 62-year-old added if she were to land this role, it would be a complete “full circle.”

“Maybe I should be the voice of the devil-like Mercedes McCambridge. You see, if David gives me a part in the new Exorcist trilogy as the voice of the devil, then it is a full-circle return for me, in a meta way. That would blow people’s minds.”

Aside from Jamie Lee Curtis wanting a part in the reboot, Ellen Burstyn reprising her role, and Leslie Odom Jr. starring in the film, no additional details regarding this project have been released.