Jane Austen fans are stumped at a new Netflix adaption, Persuasion, that seems off-the-mark compared to its book source material, based on an initial trailer.

While the film stars the beautiful Dakota Johnson in the main role as Anne Elliot, one fan explained just how wrong of a choice this was for the part.

“The whole thing about Persuasion is she’s supposed to be homely!!! Argh.”

The whole thing about ‘Persuasion’ is she’s supposed to be homely!!! Argh https://t.co/a8MTLWJgIh — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) June 14, 2022

Another literary fan expressed how frustratingly simplified a famous line was re-written for the film, which now reads like a young adult novel: “Now, we’re worse than exes. We’re friends.”

“Whoever wrote that deserves jail.”

This is a famous passage from Persuasion, and Netflix has turned it into,



'Now, we're worse than exes. We're friends'.



Whoever wrote that deserves jail pic.twitter.com/w1wHiSwVBz — Jennifer (@Jennipeg) June 14, 2022

Another literary fan found it utterly scoff-worthy that Austen should be remembered solely for the books she’s written that were adapted into films, as apparently indicated by the trailer.

Okay, but I really did laugh at this point in the Persuasion trailer. Ever heard of her? pic.twitter.com/7jFAQuUS3t — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) June 14, 2022

Critic Kathryn VanArendonk also slammed the film for relying on what is now a tired trope among “19th century adaptations,” the fourth-wall-breaking “direct-to-camera address.” In the context of bound pages, the narrator addressing the reader is just a normal format. In the context of film? What is this, a Deadpool movie? Not the right tone for a story that’s “supposed to be devastatingly sad,” VanArendonk argued.

i truly, truly hate the move to do cheeky direct-to-camera address for 19th century adaptations, especially for ones like persuasion that are supposed to be devastatingly sad.



the problem is that direct address has a totally different context now. https://t.co/vJ3tHlQEZR — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) June 14, 2022

“Anne Elliot is not supposed to be some cheeky, wink-wink-nudge-nudge heroine,” another bookworm wrote. “She’s a wallflower whom most people barely give a second thought to. You change her personality and you’re misunderstanding why Persuasion is as complex and deeply-felt as it is.”

The fuck is this? Anne Elliot is not supposed to be some cheeky, wink-wink-nudge-nudge heroine. She's a wallflower whom most people barely give a second thought to. You change her personality and you're misunderstanding why Persuasion is as complex and deeply-felt as it is. https://t.co/xLaYAT3q11 — 𝕥𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕤 the very gay junebug (@cinema_gay) June 14, 2022

Novelist Brandon Taylor even weighed in, saying the book Persuasion “has some of the best writing in the English language.” Wheres the film looks like mere “Content.”

I’m actually tearing up because Persuasion has some of the best writing in the English language and this is. Content. — Brandon (@blgtylr) June 14, 2022

Taylor further lambasted the now-infamous “Now, we’re worse than exes” line.

I think writers should write whatever they want, but whoever wrote this needs to be sent to a penal colony for life. pic.twitter.com/Q17sAsLEpJ — Brandon (@blgtylr) June 14, 2022

Another Twitter user said the film looks like “influencer fluff” to them.

I will only add that "Persuasion" is a profound meditation on loss and mortality It is an incredibly moving novel, and it makes me mad they are turning it into this knowing, winking, influencer fluff. No. Just no. https://t.co/DI79uPDtMi — A better world is possible (@parentingaspath) June 14, 2022

If you can be persuaded, Persuasion hits Netflix on July 15.