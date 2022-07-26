Jango Fett comes to life brick by brick in this goliath LEGO build

Star Wars and LEGO are a perfect pair, and while there are a ton of kits out there for fans to craft characters and objects from the show, one builder took it upon themselves to create a life-size version of Jango Fett.

Posted to Reddit, one shopper shared an image of the LEGO sculpture that they claim stands outside their local shopping center in Denmark.

It isn’t clear how many pieces make up this build, how long it took to craft, or even who put it together, but its size and accuracy are nothing short of impressive.

Perfectly executing the look that the bounty hunter dons in the prequel trilogy, this structure of blue, grey, brown, and black blocks is immediately recognizable and is sure to put a smile on the face of any Star Wars fan visiting the store.

Of course, if you aren’t game enough to attempt a build of this scale with no guidance, you can get kits to craft your own Mandalorian helmets, but sadly not the one specific to Jango Fett.

As part of LEGO’s Star Wars range, you can get kits for both Boba Fett’s helmet and Mando’s, either of which would make a great conversation piece to display in your home.

There are plenty of other helmets in this range also including Darth Vader’s, a Dark Trooper helmet, Scout Trooper, and Luke Skywalker’s Red Five helmet. Youn can check out the entire range on the official LEGO website here.