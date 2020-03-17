Jared Leto Just Found Out About Coronavirus Today After Returning From Desert

The Coronavirus has caused chaos and widespread panic all over the globe, with lockdowns in place in countries on every continent, and people stockpiling supplies like the end of the world is coming. Our entire way of life has been brought to a standstill, with every aspect of society and culture hitting the brakes as governments desperately try to contain the spread.

Movies and TV shows are being delayed, postponed or cancelled on a daily basis as Hollywood scrambles to deal with theater chains closing and entire cities essentially being quarantined, with the industry set to lose out on up to $20 billion in revenue this year as the crisis deepens with each passing day. Unfortunately, however, nobody told Jared Leto.

The 48 year-old Academy Award winner, who himself has a big budget blockbuster set for release this summer with Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, admitted that he was completely unaware of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, and explained his absence on Twitter by revealing that he was doing quite possibly the most Jared Leto-type thing imaginable, as you can see below.

Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

That’s right, Jared Leto missed the escalating development of what is shaping up to be one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history by spending almost two weeks locked in a mysterious, technology-free desert facility designed for silent meditation. The world is now a much different place than the one he left behind, so hopefully he acquired the spiritual awakening that he was after during his inadvertent self-isolation. Or maybe he was just trying to get over the fact that Warner Bros. made a Joker movie without him, and it turned out to be a critically-acclaimed smash hit.