Jared Leto Denies Giving Margot Robbie A Dead Rat On Suicide Squad Set

Jared Leto’s antics on the set of Suicide Squad are arguably more memorable than his actual contributions to the movie itself, although not all of the blame for his polarizing performance can be laid squarely at the actor’s door, when the majority of his scenes wound up on the cutting room floor once the studio took it out of director David Ayer’s hands and assumed control of the post-production process.

As well as retaining such an intense commitment to staying in character that Will Smith admitted he never even met Jared Leto until the premiere having only been in the vicinity of the Joker for the duration of Suicide Squad‘s four-month shoot, there were reports that he’d gifted his co-stars with such wonderful presents as dead hogs, porno magazines, used condoms and anal beads.

Given her status as the Clown Prince of Crime’s onscreen love interest, you’d have thought that Margot Robbie might have got something a little more normal, but instead the actress was said to have received a dead rat as a token of Mr. J’s appreciation. Or so we thought, at least. In a new interview, Leto denied that the deceased rodent incident ever happened, and offered a much different take on the story.

“I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That’s not true. I actually gave her food. I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing.”

Robbie confirmed in interviews around the time of Suicide Squad‘s release that she had been given a rat, but it was very much alive and she ended up keeping it as a pet after getting over her initial shock. A new animal companion and some vegan cinnamon buns is a very different proposition to a furry corpse, but it’s surprising that it took longtime vegan Leto so long to debunk the rumors that he was handing out dead mammals on set.