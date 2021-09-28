Jared Leto Hypes Release Of Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Sony is set to launch its latest Marvel film and entry into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Venom: Let There Be Carnage in just a few days. By all accounts, this film will set up quite a bit within the future of Sony’s Marvel universe and fellow alumni Jared Leto is celebrating its release.

Sharing to Twitter, the star actor of Sony’s upcoming Marvel film Morbius promoted the upcoming Venom sequel with a pun hinting at his titular character from the 2022 film.

.@VenomMovie Oct 1 🍿 Can't wait to sink my teeth into it… pic.twitter.com/ebv3bBaUL0 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) September 27, 2021

With just the release date and the caption “Can’t wait to sink my teeth into it…” Leto teased his character, surgeon Michael Morbius while also promoting the film. Michael Morbius was a surgeon with a rare blood disease who in the process of attempting to cure it becomes a living Vampire that needs to consume blood to survive.

There is a big possibility that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will set up the Morbius film given its focus on expanding Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Reports of things that the new Venom film is going to lead into have become running rampant over the web following early screenings that leaked the movie’s post-credits scene.

While there hasn’t been any confirmed word of Morbius appearing in the film, it seems Leto is keen to see the universe expand further in preparation for him to debut next year. Right now, Morbius is set to release on January 28, 2022.

You can check out Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it launches later this week on October 1.