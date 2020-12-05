Jared Leto Reportedly Wants Morbius To Be Heavily Involved In The MCU

Jared Leto is undoubtedly a great actor in the right project, as an Academy Award win for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club illustrates, but he’s not exactly what you’d call a movie star. The biggest box office hit of his career by a massive distance is Suicide Squad, and his Joker was singled out as arguably the worst part of a superhero blockbuster that wasn’t particularly good to begin with.

The second and fourth biggest commercial successes of his career are Blade Runner 2049 and Alexander, both of which are viewed as major financial disappointments, but the 48 year-old appears determined to forge ahead as a regular presence in big budget studio tentpoles. As well as tackling the lead role in Disney’s Tron: Ares, he’s doubling down on pale-faced comic book characters by joining Zack Snyder’s Justice League as the Joker and headlining the SPUoMC’s Morbius.

The debut trailer made the latter look fairly derivative, and most of the buzz focused on Michael Keaton’s surprise cameo as the MCU’s Vulture rather than the footage itself, but we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Leto would be getting a new look in Justice League long before it was confirmed by Zack Snyder – that he wants a big role in the impending live-action Spider-Verse.

According to our intel, the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman wants to share the screen with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the future, in the hopes that the Living Vampire becomes a major player in both the MCU and the SPUoMC. Of course, if Morbius bombs when it hits theaters next March he could find himself getting kicked out of a second shared universe, but you have to admire his optimism and enthusiasm.