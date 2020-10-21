Jared Leto Returning As Joker For Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The Flash has already proven to us that the DCEU has more than enough room for multiple versions of the same character, given that we’ll be seeing several different Batmen in the film. And wherever the Dark Knight goes, you just know that the Joker won’t be far behind. That being said, the role is still vacant in the franchise’s main timeline.

Joaquin Phoenix headlined Todd Phillips’ standalone psychological thriller and helped it earn over a billion dollars at the box office, but it’s not like he’ll be crossing over into the DCEU to do battle with Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusaders. At least, not anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Jared Leto’s take on the character was seemingly written out of the franchise and swept under the rug following the poor reception to his performance in Suicide Squad, though in recent months, there’s been some chatter about him wanting to return. In fact, We Got This Covered told you the other week that the actor was pushing to play the role again and now, THR brings word that he’s set for a comeback, and in Zack Snyder’s Justice League of all places.

According to the outlet, Leto has joined the director’s reshoots for the HBO Max project. There’s no word on how he’ll factor into things, but clearly, Zack is planning to make some significant changes to the version of the film that we saw in theaters several years ago. And he could even be planting some seeds for future movies/TV shows that may involve Suicide Squad‘s Joker. In other words, Leto might be back in the DCEU in a big way.

Unfortunately, that’s all we’ve got to go on right now, but no doubt more will be revealed as those Justice League reshoots continue and hopefully we’ll soon find out what, exactly, to expect from this new version of the movie.