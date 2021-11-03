Jared Leto Rumored For Next Christopher Nolan Movie

Jared Leto is no stranger to big roles. He’s played a version of The Joker in Suicide Squad and Justice League and he won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014.

Now reports are coming in from Giant Freakin Robot that he’s in the running for a role in Christopher Nolan’s next movie. Nolan famously left Warner Bros over issues with streaming and went to Universal, with the inadvertent consequence of putting a lot of attention on his next project.

He announced he was making a movie called Oppenheimer, based on the “father of the atomic bomb” named J. Robert Oppenheimer. But he’s reportedly already working on the project after that and met with Jared Leto about a role.

While the two met, it’s still unknown what the role will be or how big it is. Leto famously takes on roles based on whether he likes them or not, and doesn’t seem to take traditional Hollywood roads.

Jared Leto Shares Gruesome Fan Art Of Knightmare Joker 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Leto is next going to appear in House of Gucci with Lady Gaga, where he’ll play Paolo Gucci. He’s almost unrecognizable in that role. He’s also going to play low-tier Spider-Man bad guy Morbius, which could end up being a big property.

However, Sony’s producing Morbius and not Marvel so it’s unclear how it’ll fit into the Marvel universe as a whole. That movie was originally set for a 2020 release but pushed back due to Covid. The new release date is January 28, 2022.

Nolan’s last movie was 2020’s Tenet, which was delayed three times due to the pandemic. It ultimately came out on Sept. 3 of last year.

There’s been some other casting news for Nolan’s Oppenheimer lately too. Both Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. are in talks to join Cillian Murphy in the film. Emily Blunt is also reportedly in discussion to join the movie as well. Oppenheimer comes out in theaters on July 21, 2023.