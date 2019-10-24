Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange will find himself facing his most dangerous adversary yet in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Well, probably. It hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet, but every single sign is pointing to Nightmare featuring in the upcoming sequel. Marvel will have to find a talented star to not only share scenes with their leading man then, but also someone to embody as complex a character as the terrifying ruler of the Dream Dimension.

And, according to a new rumor, the studio is casting its net wide to find the perfect actor to portray Nightmare. So says a “leak” posted to 4chan, and shared on Reddit, which claims Marvel’s considering a range of high-profile male and female actors for the part. Actresses include Eva Green, Emily Blunt, Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby and Natalie Dormer, while actors consist of Ewan McGregor, James McAvoy, Cillian Murphy, Dan Stevens and Jared Leto.

Leto is an interesting addition to this list. For one, he’s already known to have been a runner-up for the role of Doctor Strange in the first place before Cumberbatch landed the gig. So, Marvel and director Scott Derrickson must like what he can bring to the table, which may mean he has a decent shot of being cast as Nightmare. It’s also interesting to note that he’s the only American-born star out of these names, with all but one of the rest being British.

If Leto was – and this is a big if – cast in DS2, he’d be able to boast a hatrick of appearances in three superhero cinematic universes. He’s obviously played the Joker in the DCEU’s Suicide Squad and he’ll soon play the title role in 2020’s Morbius, part of Sony’s Spider-Man related franchise. So, joining the MCU seems like the next logical step for him.

