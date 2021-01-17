Jared Leto’s Joker Reportedly In Talks For The Flash As Well

Having first been announced in October 2014 alongside nine other DCEU movies, several of which never even got made at all, it would be an understatement to say that The Flash has faced a long and arduous road to the big screen.

Countless writers and directors have taken a stab at whipping the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut into shape, with It director Andy Muschietti and Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson the team to finally steer it towards production. However, it isn’t quite plain sailing from here, with the script currently being rewritten after the latest twist in the Ray Fisher vs. Warner Bros. saga.

The Cyborg actor claimed that he’d been removed from the project, with Victor Stone set to play a major supporting role and not just show up for a cameo as had been rumored, while the studio countered by saying he’d already made it perfectly clear he had no interest in returning to the franchise as long as DC Films president Walter Hamada was still around, which he very much is.

The Heroes Of The Multiverse Unite On Awesome Fan Poster For The Flash 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Factor in the Coronavirus restrictions locking down much of the United Kingdom, where shooting was scheduled to kick off in April in order to meet the November 2022 release date, and The Flash is surrounded by question marks once again. However, one constant is that it’s always been set as a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline, and now WGTC has heard from our sources that Jared Leto’s Joker is in talks to appear via a cameo role.

Of course, this makes Leto the sixth different actor reported to be negotiating with the studio in the last few weeks alone, and the Morbius star hasn’t officially committed to anything beyond the Snyder Cut of Justice League, with the very nature of The Flash inviting speculation about almost every past or present DC star.