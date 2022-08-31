Actor Jason Bateman recently wrapped Ozark on Netflix. Though the show is not still a go at the present, the actor is staying at the streamer and has boarded a new project alongside Taron Egerton from the man who put Dwayne Johnson on a Jungle Cruise.

News of the 53-year-old joining Carry On is reported today in a Deadline Hollywood article. The piece is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, comes from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, and takes place in our grounded reality. In the story, a young TSA agent named Ethan Kopek gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package past security and onto a Christmas Day flight. Exact roles are unconfirmed as of filing, but Bateman is reportedly playing the shadowy antagonist.

Netflix did not comment on the report and the piece has no release date set yet. It is possible Egerton may play the agent, though this is not yet known either, and the pair continue to do work throughout the entertainment industry. Bateman recently wrapped an Amazon piece surrounding Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan, and has a movie about the development of Tetris coming up soon.

Others involved in Carry On include TJ Fixman, Michael Green, Dylan Clark, and Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production. Bario will oversee the work for the studio, while Brian Williams, Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier executive produce. Bateman has also appeared in darker work in the past like Bad Words, The Gift, and Saudi Arabia-set The Kingdom in 2007.