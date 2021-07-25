Jason Blum Addresses Possible Halloween: Season Of The Witch Remake

As one of the most consistently successful production companies of the modern era that built their entire reputation on low budget thrillers and horrors that can almost always be relied on to turn sizeable profits at the box office, Blumhouse are now in a position to get away with pretty much whatever they want.

Having delivered a string of hits and franchises including Paranormal Activity, The Purge, M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass, The Invisible Man, Happy Death Day and Insidious, as well as awards season favorites and Best Picture nominees Get Out and BlackKklansman, Jason Blum’s outfit have a huge amount of creative carte blanche.

David Gordon Green’s Halloween brought the stagnant series roaring back to life, with sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends coming in October of this year and next, bringing the reboot/sequel hybrid trilogy to a close, in what looks like the end of the line for Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode as well.

1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch took the mythology in an entirely different direction, but in a new interview, Blum appeared to rule out the notion of remaking the cult classic and self-aware sequel.

“Not to me. But like I said, my shepherding of Halloween, hopefully not, but currently, it’s done after the three movies. So you’ll have to ask my partner-in-crime Malek Akkad who will do Halloween from now until the end of time. He may do that, but not for me. Too hard, well, I won’t go into it, but I wouldn’t do that with Halloween. That’s why you gotta be tough, some fans are happy, some are sad. You just gotta hold your ground.”

Halloween Kills Images Tease Michael Myers On The Loose 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Notable for being the only Halloween movie that doesn’t feature Michael Myers, Season of the Witch treats the first two chapters as fictional films in-universe, and introduced both witchcraft and elements of sci-fi into the mix. It was panned at the time, but in the decades since it’s gone on to become a firm cult favorite, with many longtime aficionados holding it up as one of the best entries in the entire franchise, but a new version isn’t something Jason Blum is interested in making happen.