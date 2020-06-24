Jason Blum Wants To Bring Paranormal Activity Star Back For New Movie

Paranormal Activity is a tiny movie that had a huge impact on the entertainment industry. Not only did it become one of the most profitable films in Hollywood history after making almost $200 million on a $350,000 budget and help popularize the found footage genre, but it was a major early success for Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions. They’ve since gone on to shape the world of modern horror cinema, the highlight of all this being the incredible Get Out.

Despite that success, though, the franchise has been dormant since 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. Last year, however, we began to hear that a new entry in the series was being developed and now, Blum has been opening up about it a bit and said he’d love to bring back series star Katie Featherston for the pic.

“We’re gonna do the movie. We’re developing the movie, but I don’t know where exactly the story’s going to land. We’re talking about different things. A hundred percent, we’re making a movie, we just haven’t gotten that far with the development. But I’ll tell you this. I would love to bring her back and she’s a great actress and she’s an old friend and I hope we get to bring her back.”

Since her cameo in 2014’s Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Featherston hasn’t made any feature film appearances. She was interviewed for In Search of Darkness, a 2019 documentary about the horror industry and made a brief cameo in TV show Big Little Lies, but other than that, nothing. Perhaps she’s simply decided that acting isn’t for her, which would be a shame as I thought she was great in all her appearances in the franchise and her return would be very welcome.

The next Paranormal Activity is currently scheduled to premiere on March 19th, 2021, though that date was decided before COVID-19 hit, so I’d expect it to be pushed back until later next year.