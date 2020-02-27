Jason Blum Would Do A Get Out Sequel, But Only With Jordan Peele

He’s everywhere isn’t he? I think I’ve written about him 3 times in the last week. The man I’m referring to is of course Jason Blum; producer, shaman, philanthropist. Blum has had a hand in many movies as master of horrors at Blumhouse Production, one of which was 2017’s wildly successful Get Out.

As always with a big hit, clamour for more is banging at the door (enough with the rhymes). So, would Blum be interested in making a sequel? The answer is yes, but with a caveat. Not without Jordan Peele. That’s what he told Bloody Disgusting in this snippet, at least:

“I would do it in a second. But it’s totally up to Jordan [Peele]. I don’t think he has any plans for it. I would love to make more Get Out movies but he… let me say that really specifically: I would love to make more Get Out movies with Jordan…If anyone else wanted to make a Get Out movie I would not be interested. And Jordan right now is not doing any more Get Out movies. So there will not be another Get Out of anything, any kind.”

Jason Blum Shares New Halloween Kills BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Peele directed the first, and to date only Get Out movie, and it’s a testament to his creative prowess – and Blum’s integrity – that the latter isn’t interested in a Get Out 2 without the former’s presence behind the camera. Good news and bad news for those who want to see it I suppose. Good because the desire is there on Blum’s part for it, bad because at this moment Peele appears to be interested in other projects. Let’s consider this one on ice for the time being.

In the meantime you’ll have to make do with the frankly massive wealth of material Blum has been producing in Get Out 2’s absence. Last year alone he released nine films. Nine. Not including the direct-to-video flic Prey that had one positive review out of six. But still. Nine movies, including Glass, Black Christmas and Us, to name a few.

I can’t speak for their quality (because I haven’t seen any of them, competent film critic that I am), but there surely has to be some good stuff in there. Drop a comment if you can confirm this assumption, or deny it, either works for me. A sequel to Get Out looks a little way off whatever the answer is.