Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum hype Zoë Kravitz and ‘The Batman’

Everyone is eagerly anticipating the upcoming The Batman film, to be widely released on March 4 in the United States. The stars have been making the rounds worldwide promoting the film, and it has already received very positive reviews from critics and early watchers.

Jason Momoa, who is Zoë Kravitz’s stepfather through his marriage to her mother Lisa Bonet, recently linked up with actor Channing Tatum on Monday, ahead of the special March 1 premiere of the film.

In an Instagram post, the Aquaman star referred to Kravitz as “our ZOZO”, as he shared a fun photo of him and Tatum smiling. He captioned the post, “CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere, i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite,” Momoa continued in the caption. “we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”



Kravitz and the Magic Mike star have been the subject of dating rumors for quite some time, and while neither has explicitly come out to address their relationship, it looks like things are going well for them together.

Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, next to Robert Pattinson, who portrays the titular DC character. The Batman is produced by Warner Bros. and directed by Matt Reeves, who also serves as the screenwriter, alongside Peter Craig. Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell round out the main cast of the film.