Jason Momoa Reveals He’s Going Blonde For Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa proved to be a terrific piece of left-field casting for Aquaman as the actor has successfully reimagined the King of Atlantis for the DCEU. With his Polynesian heritage and rebellious attitude, Momoa’s Arthur Curry is very different from both the comic book character and the typical image of him in popular culture. However, the Dune star has now confirmed that he’ll be sporting a classic signature element of the hero in the upcoming Aquaman 2 AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa took to Instagram this weekend to share a video with his fans in which he reveals that he’s now in London ahead of filming beginning on James Wan’s sequel. In the process, Momoa came clean that he’s about to get his long dark locks dyed blonde for the movie.

“This is the last day of the brown [hair],” Momoa says in the video. “I’m going to be a blonde. Supposedly have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out.”

Momoa’s post has caught the attention of a couple of his fellow DC icons. Dwayne “Black Adam” Johnson wished his pal all the best for the shoot. “Have a GREAT shoot brother and give James my love. Have fun!! King of Sea,” he commented. Meanwhile, Shazam himself Zachary Levi added: “Go get it, bruv!!!”

The star has previously sported highlights in his previous appearances as the Justice Leaguer, but by the sounds of it, he’s going completely golden-haired for this film. At the end of Aquaman, Arthur finally got his trident and donned his iconic orange and green suit, so in a way, it adds up that Wan would continue to take Momoa’s character closer to his comic book roots in the sequel. At this rate, he’ll be getting a harpoon for a hand in Aquaman 3.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see Momoa joined by most of the major players from the first film, including Mera (Amber Heard), Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Story details remain under wraps, but new info will hopefully come our way now that production has properly begun. The sequel swims into cinemas on December 22nd, 2022.