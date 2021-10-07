Jason Momoa Reveals What He Thinks Has Been His Most Important Role To Date

Jason Momoa may be considered tough on-screen for his portrayal of Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones and Aquaman, but the 42-year-old recently revealed that, despite what his on-screen presence might suggest, he considers himself to be a “softie.”

The actor’s latest revelation comes from Australia’s Men’s Health Magazine where Momoa, who covers the publication’s November issue, is seen showing off his biceps while playing around in dunes in California.

Momoa told the mag, while mentioning how he is scared of his wife (actress, Lisa Bonet), “I may look big and tough, but it’s not. I’m not like Khal Drogo. I’m not the king of my house! I’m absolutely afraid of my wife.”

The actor and Bonet began dating in 2005 and welcomed their two children in 2007 and 2008 respectively. Momoa credited his wife’s sophistication as his greatest influence.

He said, “My wife is very sophisticated and smart [our kids and I are] It’s like an animal that needs to be trained a little better.”



Although Momoa’s career over the years has expanded at an exponential rate, the one particular role he considers most important is being a husband and father. He said, “I’m always on the job and I aim to be better as a father and husband. I’m always working, and I’m aiming to be better as a father and husband.”

Momoa is the father of son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 12, and 14-year-old Lola Iolani Momoa. He is also stepfather to Zoe Kravitz, daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, who were married from 1987 to 1993.

