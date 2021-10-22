Jason Momoa Said Being On Dune Set Was Scary

Hollywood hunk and action star Jason Momoa said filming Dune was scary, but not for the reason you might expect.

The Aquaman actor said he doesn’t mind being in front of the camera, but acting with so many of his idols rattled him. He didn’t want to mess up in front of the actors he looked up to.

‘I’d say this film probably scared me more than any film I’ve ever been on. It wasn’t necessarily the role; it’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols,” he said.

In addition to the actors, Momoa said he holds director Denis Villeneuve in high regard.

“Denis is my favorite director in the world, these actors on this movie are the ones I look up to,” he said. “I’m working with everyone I’ve ever wanted to work with.”

Momoa plays Duncan Idaho in the movie, a swordmaster and best friend to Timothée Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides.

Momoa also compared his experience filming Dune to his breakout role in Aquaman and said that the DC movie “a lot more studio work… when I watch Justice League or Aquaman, they’ll give you a visual of what it’s like, and there’s so many beautiful artists doing visual effects.”

He said the end product was pretty surprising considering the way it was filmed.

“At the end of it, you’re like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable. I can’t believe I’ve went on this adventure!’ When I watch Aquaman with my kids, I’m like, ‘Wow! It’s wonderful to see these worlds.’”

The actor said filming Dune was a different experience.

“In Dune, I’m truly in those places. It’s just me being so stoked at being in these worlds… there’s so many different worlds on this planet and I’m thankful to go to these spots.”

Dune is currently in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max.