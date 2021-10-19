Jason Momoa Shares the Injuries He Suffered While Filming Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa admitted during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the many injuries he suffered while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

In the Oct. 18 virtual interview, the actor, who jokingly stated that he was getting beat up while on-set, shared the number of wounds he suffered, including a hernia, rib, and eye injuries.

“I’m getting old. I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up.”

Despite his injuries, Momoa wrapped up that remark by saying fans will enjoy the film, which is currently in production. “It’s gonna be a great movie. You’re gonna love it.”

Following that admission, the daytime television host raised concern about Momoa’s eye injury and asked if he could see. The 42-year-old reassured DeGeneres as he pointed to his eyes and said, “Yeah, yeah, look at me. I can see great. I’m good to go!”

Near the end of the conversation, Momoa disclosed that his past and current injuries result from giving his “all” into his projects.

.”I just kind of give it [all], yeah. I love my job, and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I’m an aging superhero right now.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in theaters on December 16, 2022.