Jason Momoa shares the reason why he loves his Dune character’s name

Jason Momoa disclosed during a recent interview the many reasons he loves his character Duncan Idaho in Dune .

Dune is a film that follows a young man named Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who is forced to travel to a dangerous planet to ensure the safety of his family and people. Things begin to take a turn after harmful forces begin to fight over the planet’s supply of Spice, a precious resource required for interplanetary travel.

Momoa opened up about how cool his character is despite his name. He said, “Duncan was described as the greatest fighter in the galaxy. He’s honorable, he’d do anything to serve the family, the house of Atreides. I love that quality he has, of like the knight or the samurai.”

He added, “Women love him, and men want to have a drink with him, so I loved the idea of his charisma and his sense of adventure. And at the same time, he’s a badass. So, why wouldn’t I play him?”

This isn’t the first time Duncan Idaho’s name was a topic of conversation. In October, Dune director Denis Villeneuve defended Duncan Idaho’s name after fans criticized the character. Despite fans’ opinions, Villeneuve stated how much he loved it.

He said, “Personally, I deeply love it. I love that Frank Herbert gives hints of Earth culture. You have links with the Catholic religion, or Middle Eastern cultural elements. They are hints that these people were coming from Earth, and then they expanded into the galaxy. And ‘Duncan Idaho’ roots it to Earth. So personally, I don’t know what your position on it is, but I love it. I think it’s the best.”

Dune is out now.