Jason Momoa’s New Movie May Stop Him From Starring In The Witcher Prequel

Although there was no official word on whether he’d actually entered talks with Netflix or not, based on his social media activity, it was clear that Jason Momoa was fully aware he was being heavily linked with playing a major role in The Witcher: Blood Origin. The prequel series was announced last summer, but the casting process has only just begun with Jodie Turner-Smith signing on to play the female lead earlier this week.

Of course, the Aquaman star is more than familiar with the streaming service’s TV division after they co-financed and handled international distribution for all three seasons of his historical action drama Frontier alongside Discovery Canada, with Momoa headlining the series as Declan Harp and also serving as an executive producer.

Seeing him dive headfirst into the world of The Witcher was a massively exciting prospect, then, but it looks as though scheduling conflicts could rule him out of the running. As per the latest reports, Blood Origin is scheduled to start shooting in April, while Momoa has already committed to Slumberland, the live-action adaptation of 1989 anime Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland, with Constantine and I Am Legend‘s Francis Lawrence set to direct.

The project is due to film between February and June, which feels like too much of an overlap. However, Slumberland is also a Netflix production, so there’s every chance things could get shuffled around if both the company and the actor are keen for him to lend his talents to The Witcher: Blood Origin. Momoa was said to be up for the part of Fjall, a member of a rival clan from Turner-Smith’s Eile, who was described in a leaked casting call as physically strong, raw, gritty and visceral, so you can certainly understand why he’d be in the mix.