Jason Statham’s New Action Thriller Is Releasing Next Month

Nobody seems to have told Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham that there’s a global pandemic going on, with the duo shooting their fourth and fifth movies together over the last twelve months. The chrome domed action hero starred in three of the director’s first four features, but the upcoming Wrath of Man marks their first collaboration since crime caper Revolver sixteen years ago.

The project is a remake of 2004 French film Cash Truck, which sums the premise up pretty neatly. Statham plays a character named H, who works for an armored truck company transporting hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles on a weekly basis, but naturally he’s got an ulterior motive in mind.

Wrath of Man was originally supposed to be released in January before being delayed due to COVID-19 crippling the theatrical industry, but despite there being no hint of a trailer yet, the action thriller is set to hit the big screen on April 23rd. Statham is always good value for money when it comes to these types of mid-budget genre movies, and Ritchie’s The Gentlemen was a return to form after a few years spent helming massively expensive studio blockbusters, with Aladdin grossing over a billion dollars and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword flopping spectacularly.

Now that a release date has been locked in, the first footage surely won’t be too far away, but given that Wrath of Man is a Jason Statham actioner, it’s already guaranteed to find an audience. The supporting cast, meanwhile, is rounded out by Scott Eastwood, Mindhunter‘s Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett and Post Malone, with fans no doubt getting hyped for the star and director teaming up for the first time in a long time.