Jason Statham’s Best Action Thriller In Years Is A Smash Hit On Streaming

Jason Statham has made a more concerted move into big budget blockbuster territory than ever before across the last decade, with The Expendables 4 now shooting before he presumably dives right into Fast & Furious 10, while The Meg‘s second installment is still on track to start production in January as far as we’re aware.

That being said, his stock-in-trade remains the mid budget action thriller, where he typically plays an elite ex-solider, special forces operative, government official, law enforcement officer or criminal who gets drawn into a rampage of revenge when someone close to him is invariably killed off or kidnapped.

True to form, Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man ticked a lot of those boxes, but the duo’s first film together in the sixteen years since Revolver also turned out to be one of Statham’s best star vehicles in a long time. Lean, mean, hard-hitting and straight to the point, $104 million at the box office on a $40 million budget was a solid return.

Having topped the domestic box office in May and then instantly found new life on VOD, Wrath of Man is rebounding once more on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, it’s currently one of the Top 10 most-watched movies not just on Prime Video, but iTunes and Google as well.