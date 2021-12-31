Earlier this week, Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58, much to the shock of his loved ones and fans. The director, most known for helming acclaimed movies such as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild as well as hit HBO TV series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, died at his lakeside cabin in Québec. The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Vallée’s family has now released a statement following his death on Christmas Day, as shared by Deadline. Their missive to the press confirms that the coroner’s preliminary report could not establish an exact cause for his passing at this time. However, it has been determined that it was not the result of the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease. Further in-depth analyses are underway.

Vallée’s sons Alex and Emile praised their “generous” father who “lived life to the fullest” in their own statement:

“Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest,” recalled the sons. “He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft.”

Further words expressed thanks for the outpouring of sadness and support in the wake of Vallée’s death while also calling for the family to be given the respect to mourn his loss in private.

“We wish to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion. We are very grateful by the outpouring of support received from around the world. Alex, Emile, their mother and the Vallée family are issuing this official statement and now ask that everyone kindly respect their need to mourn their loss in private. Rest assured that additional information and details of a ceremony to celebrate the life of the filmmaker will be provided at a later date. And as Jean-Marc would say: “Cut, print, thank you, bye!”

Vallée rose to prominence in the film industry by helming various movies and shorts in his native Canada throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. He then received his Hollywood big break with 2009’s The Young Victoria, starring Emily Blunt, which earned an Oscar nomination for Costume Design. 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club, for which Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both secured Academy Awards, cemented him as a must-see filmmaker.

Following 2014’s Wild and 2015’s Demolition, Jean-Marc Vallée shifted his talents to television and directed the first season of Big Little Lies in 2017 and Sharp Objects in 2019. It now stands as the final directorial credit in a distinguished career.