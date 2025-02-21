Jeff Bezos asks James Bond fans who they want cast now he has the keys to the kingdom, and they have only one answer

James Bond’s future just got a major shake-up, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is making sure fans have a say in the franchise’s new direction. With Amazon MGM Studios taking creative control of the legendary franchise, Bezos posed a simple question to his millions of followers on X: “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?”

Who’d you pick as the next Bond? pic.twitter.com/u7nBaRROlf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 20, 2025

Within hours, plenty of names were thrown into the mix. However, the majority delivered a resounding answer that it should be Tom Hardy. Henry Cavill was close second. “Henry Cavill is great, but Tom Hardy is my vote for James Bond,” one fan declared. Another wrote, “I think it may only be Tom Hardy that’s going to make me watch a James Bond movie.” A different user quipped, “Henry Cavill is the only choice to heal the world and the franchise.”

Both Hardy, 47, and Cavill, 41, are no strangers to action-packed roles, but Hardy seems to have the edge when it comes to embodying intense, unpredictable characters.

Hardy’s resume is stacked with physically demanding, chameleonic performances. He has played the lone drifter Max Rockatansky in Mad Max: Fury Road, the dual-personality anti-hero Eddie Brock in Venom, and the unhinged, real-life criminal Charles Bronson in Bronson. He’s even taken on the Star Trek universe as the sinister Praetor Shinzon in Nemesis. He will next appear as a detective battling the criminal underworld in Netflix’s upcoming Havoc.

Henry Cavill is great but Tom Hardy is my vote for James Bond pic.twitter.com/WVWTkzqTzr — Melonie Mac ✝️🎮🖤 (@MelonieMac) February 20, 2025

Cavill, meanwhile, has long been a fan-favorite for Bond, thanks to his suave portrayal of superspy Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and his action chops in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. But despite his overwhelming qualifications, Hardy’s grittier, rough-around-the-edges persona may be what wins him the role in the eyes of many social media users.

While Hardy and Cavill dominated the poll, other actors got honorable mentions, including Michael B. Jordan, Matthew Goode, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy. And, of course, the internet being the internet, some users jokingly suggested Elon Musk take up the tuxedo and Walther PPK for the big screen.

Moments before Bezos asked the important question, Amazon announced that the famous spy series is undergoing a seismic shift after Daniel Craig ended his run as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die. In a deal that rewrites the franchise’s future, Amazon MGM Studios has formed a new joint venture with longtime franchise gatekeepers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. While Wilson and Broccoli remain co-owners of the six-decade-old property, Amazon now holds the ultimate creative power over the superspy’s next releases.

This follows Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in 2022, which gave the tech giant control over an expansive catalog of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, including every Bond movie to date. Now, Amazon isn’t just distributing Bond films. It is also shaping the future of the well-loved spy series.

The Broccoli family has long been the guardian of the Bond legacy, with Albert “Cubby” Broccoli first bringing Ian Fleming’s super-spy to the big screen in Dr. No (1962). Since then, Barbara and Wilson have carefully controlled the franchise by overseeing its evolution across six decades.

But with Amazon now holding creative control, the franchise is on the brink of its biggest transformation yet. As Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, put it in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter: “We are honored to continue this treasured heritage and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

With Bond’s future in Amazon’s hands, the next 007 will be a game-changer in the series. Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Bezos will listen to who fans want to see next portraying the iconic role.

