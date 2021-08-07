Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Thoughts On James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

Yesterday, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan told his 898,000 Twitter followers that James Gunn ‘killed it’ with his brutal new DC movie The Suicide Squad, which is a sequel/soft reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad. Gunn’s movie follows a new team of super-villains led by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) who have been conscripted by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to deal with a foreign threat for the US government.

Just finished #suicidesquad!! Brother @JamesGunn KILLED it! Movie is a high octane, side splitting blast! Perfect cast, beautifully shot. Camera moves are insane! Still trying to work out how the fuck you did a few of those oners!! Bravo buddy. I’m still waiting btw… xjdm #DC — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 7, 2021

Morgan is no stranger to comic book adaptations. Aside from his role as Negan in The Walking Dead, he has also played The Comedian in Watchmen (2009), Clay in The Losers (2010), Jeb Turnbull in Jonah Hex (2010) and Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). When he says ‘I’m still waiting btw’ he seems to be implying that he’s eager to make a return to the DCEU.

The most likely role for him to return to would be playing Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne, from an alternate universe who becomes the caped crusader rather than Bruce – who gets killed in the all-too-familiar botched armed robbery. This character is usually portrayed as a much darker version of Batman than the already brooding Bruce Wayne. It has been long-speculated that this would occur in the upcoming DCEU movie The Flash, which seems to be drawing heavily on the Flashpoint storyline where Thomas Wayne’s version of Batman was introduced. However, this role may have been taken over by Micheal Keaton who is said to be playing an older version of Batman in the movie.

It seems that Morgan is still holding out hope though. The star previously told Comicbook.com “Look, I don’t know, I mean if there’s a chance that would ask me, I’d say yes. I think the Flashpoint story is, it’s my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they’re, you know, it’s a constant… it seems like they’re always kinda switching up who’s running it and what they’re gonna do…So hopefully, what I’d like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I’d be honored and love to do it more than anything.”

Outside of his involvement in the DCEU, Jeffrey Dean Morgan can next be seen on the screen in the final season (season 11) of zombie epic The Walking Dead, which premiers August 22nd on AMC. The Suicide Squad is currently in theatres and also available on HBO Max.