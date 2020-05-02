Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reportedly In Talks To Return As Flashpoint Batman

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice already had a whole lot of world-building to do in order to expand the DCEU, so it seemed completely unnecessary to include a flashback that saw the Caped Crusader’s parents getting killed onscreen for what felt like the umpteenth time. After all, not only does everyone with even a passing interest in the character know his origin story, but it also appeared to be a total waste of time casting well-known actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as Thomas and Martha Wayne.

However, in the years since his brief cameo, Morgan has frequently teased the possibility of playing the Flashpoint version of Batman, which coincidentally happens to be the rumored direction that the Scarlet Speedster’s long-gestating solo movie is headed in. For those who aren’t aware, the comic book arc establishes an alternate history where Bruce is the one murdered in the alley, with his father eventually becoming Batman and his mother going insane and ending up as the Joker.

Given the constant behind-the-scenes turnover on The Flash, it’s still unclear exactly what we’re going to see happen in the film, but we’ve now received a production document from our sources – the same ones that told us Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows were coming to HBO Max before they were announced – that states Morgan is circling the project and looking to play the Flashpoint version of the Dark Knight in the movie.

And while nothing is confirmed just yet and the two parties (JDM and Warner Bros.) have only had talks about it at this stage, the actor is said to be interested in returning, which is definitely great news for fans. After all, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has always seemed like a solid choice to play Flashpoint Batman and if it does end up happening in The Flash, folks will no doubt go wild for it.

Once again, though, we’ll stress that he’s only said to be “circling” the project, but given how many times he’s expressed his excitement and interest in making this happen, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that he’ll be able to work something out with the studio.