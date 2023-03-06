Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega will be joining forces with Riverdale star Camila Mendes in an upcoming A24 drama, titled Alba, an adaptation of the play The House of Bernarda Alba by Federico Garcia Lorca.

According to Geek Vibes Nation, joining the two Netflix actresses is Danny Ramirez, known for his role as Lt. Mickey “Fanboy” Garcia in Top Gun: Maverick. It was also revealed that Alba will be produced by Mendez and LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company owned by Margot Robbie. At the moment, it’s currently unknown what roles they will be playing in the upcoming film.

The House of Bernarda Alba is a 1945 Spanish play where Bernarda Alba imposes an eight-year mourning period, as per family tradition, after her husband died. However, this didn’t sit well with Alba’s daughters, who were barred to form any relationships and this morning period isolates them, causing tensions within the household. This led to the daughters rebelling against their mother’s wishes.

The play had at least five film adaptations in other languages. The first English film was released in 1991, which was a recording of the 1968 production, performed by the Royal Court Theatre, London. The play was also performed multiple times by different theater groups in different countries. The most recent was back in 2019, performed by the Philippine student theater group, Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas, and was translated into both English and Tagalog. According to fingemag.net, the play was performed to open the theater group’s 44th season.

Recently, Ortega became a household darling on Netflix after Wednesday became a massive success. The actress recently won ‘Favorite Female TV Star (Family)’ at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and was a nominee for ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series’ during this year’s SAG Award. Meanwhile, Mendes was notable for her role as Veronica in the Riverdale series and won a 2017 Teen Choice Award for ‘Choice Scene Stealer.’

A24 is an independent film company, known for titles such as Midsommar, Minari, and the 2023 ‘Best Picture’ nominee, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Directing Alba will be Francisca Alegria, known for her work in The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Alba is scheduled to start filming sometime in the summer of 2023.