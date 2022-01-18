A new trailer for the upcoming HBO Max movie, The Fallout, premiered today, and the film will undeniably be an emotional and heavy watch. The trailer starts with a warning for potential viewers: “What you are about to see involves issues of trauma. Viewer discretion is advised.”

The Fallout first premiered at SXSW in March of 2021, with HBO Max soon acquiring distribution rights to the movie. Writer and director Megan Park said she hopes the film reaches and helps even one viewer. Women and Hollywood shared the following quote from Park.

“Making The Fallout was a journey I never expected to take and one that has changed me forever. If by seeing this film just one teen feels less alone, less afraid, or somehow understood, that will make the journey worth every step.”

The trailer shows the connection between two girls who experience a school shooting. You can tell the pair aren’t more than acquaintances, but the terrifying shooting and aftermath draw them closer to one another.

The synopsis for The Fallout is as follows:

“Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada (Jenna Ortega) begins to reinvent herself, while re-evaluating her relationships with her family, friends and her view of the world. Moving away from her comfortable routine, she starts taking chances with a series of quicksilver decisions that test her own boundaries and push her in new directions. As she spends more time with Mia (Maddie Ziegler), they grow closer, and Vada slowly redefines herself through their shared experiences, leading her further away from that day and closer to living her life in the now.”

The Fallout also stars Niles Fitch, Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, and John Ortiz as friends, loved ones, and those sent to help the children live with the trauma they’ve experienced. A trauma that can’t be put into words nor dealt with easily.

Early reviews of The Fallout call the film emotional and devastating, and it’s clear that Park hit the mark she was aiming for in creating the film. You can see The Fallout on HBO Max starting Jan. 27.